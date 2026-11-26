The centre brings together gynaecological evaluation, advanced diagnostic imaging, and treatment planning, including three-dimensional (3D) fibroid mapping using NESA MedTech technology. The technology converts two-dimensional ultrasound images into a 3D model of the uterus, enabling doctors to assess the location of fibroids, and their relationship with surrounding uterine structures.



Diagnostic assessments will include ultrasound with Doppler and contrast-enhanced MRI, wherever clinically indicated.



Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the uterus. While some women remain asymptomatic, others experience heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic discomfort, and fertility-related complications.



Treatment options at the centre will include observation, medical management, uterus-preserving procedures, and surgery. Laparoscopic and robotic-assisted approaches will also be considered based on individual clinical requirements. Treatment planning will take into account patients’ age, symptoms, reproductive plans, and overall health.