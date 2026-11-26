CHENNAI: Drawing on its experience of managing more than 20,000 uterine fibroid cases, Apollo Women’s Hospitals launched a Centre of Excellence here on Thursday, offering specialised diagnosis and individualised treatment for women with the condition.
The centre brings together gynaecological evaluation, advanced diagnostic imaging, and treatment planning, including three-dimensional (3D) fibroid mapping using NESA MedTech technology. The technology converts two-dimensional ultrasound images into a 3D model of the uterus, enabling doctors to assess the location of fibroids, and their relationship with surrounding uterine structures.
Diagnostic assessments will include ultrasound with Doppler and contrast-enhanced MRI, wherever clinically indicated.
Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the uterus. While some women remain asymptomatic, others experience heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic discomfort, and fertility-related complications.
Treatment options at the centre will include observation, medical management, uterus-preserving procedures, and surgery. Laparoscopic and robotic-assisted approaches will also be considered based on individual clinical requirements. Treatment planning will take into account patients’ age, symptoms, reproductive plans, and overall health.
Dr Sumana Manohar, senior consultant in obstetrics, gynaecology and reproductive medicine and coordinator of the centre, said a fibroid diagnosis did not necessarily mean that a woman would have to undergo removal of her uterus.
“Every woman needs to be assessed based on her symptoms, age, reproductive plans and overall health,” she said, adding that treatment could range from monitoring and medication to procedures or surgery.
Dr Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, CEO of Apollo Hospitals, Chennai Region, said the centre brought together specialist expertise, advanced diagnostics and individualised treatment. The multidisciplinary team has more than 100 years of collective clinical experience, the hospital said.