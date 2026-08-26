Apollo Hospitals transforms Teynampet oncology facility to multi-speciality hospital

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals on Wednesday announced the transformation of its flagship oncology facility at Teynampet into a comprehensive multi-speciality hospital, renaming it Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Teynampet.
Established in 1993, the hospital will continue providing tertiary and quaternary cancer care while expanding into cardiology, neurology and neurosciences, gastroenterology, pulmonology, spine and orthopaedics, urology, critical care and internal medicine.
The upgraded facility has 300 beds, including 51 critical care beds, five operating theatres and a Cath Lab. It also features an advanced Cath Lab, a 24/7 dedicated stroke care unit, Tamil Nadu's first Zoom Endoscopy system, an advanced bronchoscopy suite and a specialised Sleep Lab. Existing oncology services, including CyberKnife, TrueBeam, bone marrow transplant (BMT), CAR-T Cell Therapy and Da Vinci robotic surgery, will continue to operate.
Health Minister Dr KG Arunraj was the chief guest at the event, and Health Secretary Dr Darez Ahamed was the guest of honour. Dr Arunraj stressed the need for integrated healthcare systems, noting that patients with complex conditions often require coordinated, cross-speciality care. He also thanked Apollo for being among the first organisations to contribute Rs 1 crore to the government’s ‘Nalam TN’ initiative.
Apollo Vice Chairperson Dr Preetha Reddy said that the expansion would extend the hospital’s legacy of specialised cancer care to comprehensive healthcare for entire families. Managing Director Suneeta Reddy said that bringing multiple specialities under one roof would facilitate seamless multidisciplinary care and improve patient outcomes.