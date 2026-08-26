Apollo Hospitals transforms Teynampet oncology facility to multi-speciality hospital

Established in 1993, the hospital will continue providing tertiary and quaternary cancer care while expanding into cardiology, neurology and neurosciences, gastroenterology, pulmonology, spine and orthopaedics, urology, critical care and internal medicine.

The upgraded facility has 300 beds, including 51 critical care beds, five operating theatres and a Cath Lab. It also features an advanced Cath Lab, a 24/7 dedicated stroke care unit, Tamil Nadu's first Zoom Endoscopy system, an advanced bronchoscopy suite and a specialised Sleep Lab. Existing oncology services, including CyberKnife, TrueBeam, bone marrow transplant (BMT), CAR-T Cell Therapy and Da Vinci robotic surgery, will continue to operate.