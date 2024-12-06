Apollo Hospitals launches Neuro-ENT Vertigo clinic in Chennai

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals on Friday launched an Integrated Neuro-ENT Vertigo and Balance Disorders Clinic at Apollo One in the city.

This innovative clinic combines the expertise of neurologists and ENT specialists, offering advanced care for patients dealing with vertigo, imbalance (functional balance disorder), and the fear of falling.

The clinic utilizes state-of-the-art diagnostic technologies, including videonystagmography (VNG), Video Head Impulse Test (vHIT), caloric testing, and brain imaging, ensuring precise and comprehensive evaluations.

In addition, Apollo Hospitals will host the Chennai Vertigo Summit 2024 on December 7-8 in Chennai.

This summit will bring together leading experts to discuss the latest advancements in the treatment of vestibular, ocular motor, and balance disorders.

Vertigo, imbalance, and the fear of falling are complex conditions that significantly impact the quality of life. These disorders require precise diagnostics and a multidisciplinary approach to treatment.

The newly launched clinic integrates the expertise of neurologists and ENT specialists, supported by audiologists and vestibular rehabilitation therapists, to offer comprehensive care that addresses every aspect of these conditions.

Talking to reporters, Ms. Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group, said the launch of the clinic is an important step in tackling a critical healthcare issue that is often overlooked in India."

"By combining the latest technology with the expertise of our highly skilled doctors, we aim to raise the standard of care and reinforce our commitment to providing advanced, patient-focused healthcare across the country", she said.

To raise awareness about balance and fall prevention, a Dance4Balance challenge will be launched. This fun initiative encourages participants to showcase their dance moves to a special music clip, while also highlighting the importance of balance in daily life.

The challenge combines entertainment and education to promote awareness about balance-related conditions like vertigo, imbalance, and the fear of falling.

Additionally, a Cyclothon will take place on December 9 to further promote awareness.