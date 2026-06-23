Apollo Hospitals launches first set of 6 clinical books

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals on Tuesday launched the first set of 6 titles under its new Apollo Clinical Book Series, an initiative aimed at strengthening clinical knowledge and supporting evidence-based medical practice among healthcare professionals. The series was unveiled by Apollo Hospitals chairman Dr Prathap C Reddy at a function in Chennai.
The inaugural collection, authored by Apollo Hospitals specialists, covers key areas of clinical practice including breast cancer, stroke, obesity and its contemporary management, diabetes mellitus, cardiology, and contemporary issues in nephrology.
Speaking at the launch, Dr Reddy said, “The book series is designed to empower clinicians by enhancing their medical knowledge and supporting informed decision-making in patient care. Apollo Hospitals remains committed to advancing healthcare through education, research and knowledge-sharing initiatives.”
Referring to global healthcare trends, Dr Reddy noted that many countries were facing a shortage of healthcare professionals and skilled medical staff. “India, with its large youth population and growing healthcare expertise, is well positioned to help meet the increasing global demand for medical professionals,” he added.
The Apollo Clinical Book Series has been led by editor-in-chief Dr Raju Vaishya, who coordinated the development of the publication project.
Apollo Hospitals Executive vice chairperson Dr Preetha Reddy, and Dr Sunitha Reddy, MD, along with senior doctors and healthcare professionals, attended the launch event.