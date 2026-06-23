Apollo Hospitals launches first set of 6 clinical books

The inaugural collection, authored by Apollo Hospitals specialists, covers key areas of clinical practice including breast cancer, stroke, obesity and its contemporary management, diabetes mellitus, cardiology, and contemporary issues in nephrology.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Reddy said, “The book series is designed to empower clinicians by enhancing their medical knowledge and supporting informed decision-making in patient care. Apollo Hospitals remains committed to advancing healthcare through education, research and knowledge-sharing initiatives.”

Referring to global healthcare trends, Dr Reddy noted that many countries were facing a shortage of healthcare professionals and skilled medical staff. “India, with its large youth population and growing healthcare expertise, is well positioned to help meet the increasing global demand for medical professionals,” he added.