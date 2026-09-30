Apollo doctors help 17-year-old recover from multi-organ failure in Chennai

The teenager was admitted with high-grade fever, vomiting, loose stools, nasal bleeding and breathlessness.

Despite treatment for enteric fever, his condition worsened, with falling haemoglobin, white blood cells and platelets, deteriorating kidney and liver function, and markedly elevated ferritin and inflammatory markers.

The persistent fever, falling blood counts and inflammation prompted evaluation for secondary HLH. Bone marrow examination showed haemophagocytic activity, supporting the diagnosis of enteric fever-associated secondary HLH.