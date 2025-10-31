Apollo Cancer Centre launches ‘Check-Olate’ for breast cancer awareness

CHENNAI: In a creative and compassionate initiative for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC) and Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC), Chennai, launched ‘Check-Olate’, a chocolate-based campaign that transforms indulgence into a powerful reminder for women to prioritise self-care and early screening.

Each dark chocolate bar, named Check-Olate, carries a QR code that opens an animated video demonstrating a step-by-step breast self-examination guide, turning a sweet treat into a vital health reminder.

Karan Puri, CEO, APCC and ACC, Chennai, said, “Through Check-Olate, we want to make self-care a meaningful ritual, reminding every woman that early detection is not just preventive but empowering.”

Beyond awareness, Check-Olate also highlights the wellness benefits of dark chocolate, rich in antioxidants and flavonoids that support heart health and boost mood.

At the launch event, MasterChef India – Tamil Season 1 winner Devaki Vijayaraman unveiled a 1.5-ft-tall dark chocolate wall she curated to symbolise strength, hope, and wellness. The event also featured a panel discussion with leading oncologists including Dr Rathna Devi, Dr Madhupriya RGS, Dr Manjula Rao, and Dr Asha Reddy, who underscored the urgent need for greater awareness and regular screening.