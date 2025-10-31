Begin typing your search...

    31 Oct 2025
    Apollo Cancer Centre launches ‘Check-Olate’ for breast cancer awareness
    Representative Image (ANI/File) 

    CHENNAI: In a creative and compassionate initiative for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC) and Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC), Chennai, launched ‘Check-Olate’, a chocolate-based campaign that transforms indulgence into a powerful reminder for women to prioritise self-care and early screening.

    Each dark chocolate bar, named Check-Olate, carries a QR code that opens an animated video demonstrating a step-by-step breast self-examination guide, turning a sweet treat into a vital health reminder.

    Karan Puri, CEO, APCC and ACC, Chennai, said, “Through Check-Olate, we want to make self-care a meaningful ritual, reminding every woman that early detection is not just preventive but empowering.”

    Beyond awareness, Check-Olate also highlights the wellness benefits of dark chocolate, rich in antioxidants and flavonoids that support heart health and boost mood.

    At the launch event, MasterChef India – Tamil Season 1 winner Devaki Vijayaraman unveiled a 1.5-ft-tall dark chocolate wall she curated to symbolise strength, hope, and wellness. The event also featured a panel discussion with leading oncologists including Dr Rathna Devi, Dr Madhupriya RGS, Dr Manjula Rao, and Dr Asha Reddy, who underscored the urgent need for greater awareness and regular screening.

    DTNEXT Bureau

