Chennai: Hit by train, anti-Hindi imposition protestor dies

CHENNAI: A functionary of the May 17 Movement, who sustained grievous injuries after being hit by a train at Park station in Chennai during a protest against alleged Hindi imposition on March 11, died at the hospital on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Siva Dileepan, who was part of the protesters from the outfit, who defaced Hindi words from signage at suburban railway stations in Chennai on March 11.
During the protest, Dileepan was injured while attempting to stop a train at the Park railway station. He was rushed to a hospital and was under treatment for a week before he succumbed.
Expressing condolences to his family, the May 17 Movement and its leader, Thirumurugan Gandhi, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, said that Tamil Nadu has sacrificed enough lives in protests against the imposition of Hindi by the Centre-ruling parties.
“No more lives should be lost from now on. With the help of technology, there are many innovative, peaceful, and far-reaching methods of struggle,” he said.
Tamils must struggle against and defeat Hindi imposition through intellect and mental resolve, and ensure that lives are not lost in this battle, he said. “I earnestly plead and request that there are other ways to express our emotions; self-sacrifice is unnecessary,” Stalin said.