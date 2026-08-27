Anti-drug awareness drives held at 62 auto stands in Chennai

CHENNAI: Anti-drug awareness programmes were held at 62 auto-rickshaw stands across Chennai on Wednesday, with more than 2,000 auto-rickshaw drivers and members of the public participating, as part of the Greater Chennai Police’s awareness campaign against drug abuse.
The programmes were organised across six police districts — Flower Bazaar, Washermanpet, Pulianthope, Anna Nagar, Koyambedu and Kolathur. Police interacted with public and explained the risks associated with drug use, including its impact on health and families.
They also sought public cooperation in preventing drug abuse and making Chennai a drug-free city. More than 2,000 participants pledged their support for the police campaign and took an oath to work towards preventing drug abuse.