Anti-drug awareness drives held at 62 auto stands in Chennai

The programmes were organised across six police districts — Flower Bazaar, Washermanpet, Pulianthope, Anna Nagar, Koyambedu and Kolathur. Police interacted with public and explained the risks associated with drug use, including its impact on health and families.

They also sought public cooperation in preventing drug abuse and making Chennai a drug-free city. More than 2,000 participants pledged their support for the police campaign and took an oath to work towards preventing drug abuse.