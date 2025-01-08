Another Special Sub-Inspector booked under Rs 20 lakh robbery case in Chennai

CHENNAI: A Special Sub-Inspector attached to Saidapet police station has been booked under Rs 20 lakh robbery case in Chennai on Wednesday.

Several others have already been arrested in connection with the case, including Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) Raja Singh, Income Tax Special Police (SP) Prabhu, Income Tax Inspector Damodaran, and others, who were allegedly involved.

Special Sub Inspector Sunny Lloyd, who is suspected to be the mastermind behind the case, remains absconding, with the police had intensified their efforts to capture him, added a Thanthi TV report.

It has been discovered that he has set up a state-of-the-art gym in Zam Bazaar with the money he stole.

Further investigations uncovered that he also purchased a resort along the East Coast Road (ECR) area.

Sunny Lloyd had been involved in the robbery for over 5 years and had been dismissed 3 times.