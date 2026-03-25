Another PIL on Marina Loop Road shops, Madras HC junks plea

In 2023 and 2025, the court issued directions to remove encroachments along the stretch from the Lighthouse to Pattinapakkam on the Marina Loop Road in Chennai.



A resident from the area, Anand, filed the present Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the High Court. The petitioner contended that shops and eateries were established on the Loop Road without obtaining the requisite licences and that such unauthorised structures posed a threat to public safety. Accordingly, a direction was sought for their removal.