Another PIL on Marina Loop Road shops, Madras HC junks plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to issue fresh directions on Marina Loop Road encroachments and dismissed a public interest litigation as withdrawn, noting that prior orders were already in force.
In 2023 and 2025, the court issued directions to remove encroachments along the stretch from the Lighthouse to Pattinapakkam on the Marina Loop Road in Chennai.
A resident from the area, Anand, filed the present Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the High Court. The petitioner contended that shops and eateries were established on the Loop Road without obtaining the requisite licences and that such unauthorised structures posed a threat to public safety. Accordingly, a direction was sought for their removal.
The matter came up for hearing before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan. During the hearing, the Bench questioned how fresh directions could be issued when similar orders had already been passed earlier. The court observed that in the event of non-compliance with its previous orders, the appropriate remedy would be to initiate contempt proceedings.
Subsequently, upon the petitioner expressing his intention to withdraw the plea, the Bench dismissed the petition as withdrawn.