Another balcony collapse in Srinivasapuram, one injured

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old man was injured after a balcony collapsed on him at his apartment complex in Sriiivasapuram in Foreshore Estate in the city on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when the victim, Mohan was standing on his second floor balcony when the incident happened on Sunday night.

According to eyewitnesses, Mohan was standing on the second-floor balcony of his apartment when the balcony of the third floor collapsed, falling on him. He suffered injuries and was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital by locals using a 108 ambulance.

A police complaint has been filed, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the balcony collapse. Further details are awaited.

This is the second balcony collapse incident in the last 18 days at Srinivasapuram. During the last incident that happened on December 4 in the same neighbourhood, one person had died.

A 23-year-old man, S. Syed Gulaam, died after being hit by a falling window slab in Srinivasapuram on 4 December.

According to the police, the incident occurred when Syed Gulaam was walking near his residence in the third block of the estate. A window slab from the third floor of a nearby building fell on his head, causing severe injuries.