Anna Varsity to appoint professor emeritus, professors of practice

CHENNAI: The Anna University is in the process of employing three honorary posts - 'professor emeritus', who retired after serving in central/state government universities across India and 'professor and associate professor of practice', an expert with extensive knowledge in their own fields.

The applicants were called in June, with the last date in early July. However, currently, the committee set by the university is scrutinising the candidates.

Retired professors and associate professors within 65 years of age, who have served in union/state government institutes, have applied for the professor emeritus role. The pay for this non-regular post has been fixed between Rs 60,000 and Rs 70,000 per month.

According to a university official, the professor emeritus will be engaged for a maximum of two semesters, during which they will provide guidance and support to the head of the department in their area of expertise, in addition to teaching courses and contributing to the enhancement of the academic and development activities of the department.

The committee constituted by the higher authorities of the university will recommend the appointment after scrutiny.

In the case of positions 'professor and associate professor of practice', experts are brought in from fields like industry, research organisations, public sector units and government departments. The engagement of these candidates is expected to strengthen industry-academia collaboration and bring a practical perspective into the academic environment.

The experts will be engaged for a maximum of two semesters, with a pay not exceeding Rs 2 lakh per month for a professor of practice and Rs 1.5 lakh for an associate professor of practice.

After being selected, the candidates will be expected to deliver lectures and mentor students on current industry practices, build collaboration with industry, government and other external agencies, along with the ability to guide and research students.

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that AU's decision to appoint a professor emeritus drew flak several years ago, with many pointing out that it is taking away jobs from the youth.

As per the official data, till April 2023, the Anna University had 93 vacant professor positions, 117 vacant associate professor positions and 168 vacant assistant professor positions.

Though the university alleges that engaging these honorary posts does not interfere with actual teaching positions, several teaching staff members allege that it does.

"A teaching faculty earning Rs 30,000 is taking the same classes that in these honorary posts, with much higher pay. This is not a value addition, but a replacement for hiring new ones," said a professor.