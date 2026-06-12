Anna University’s temporary professors seek reinstatement

Speaking on behalf of the Anna University Temporary Teachers Welfare Association, SC Rajkumar questioned the decision to terminate temporary faculty citing financial burden while planning fresh appointments with higher remuneration. “AU is planning to recruit research fellows at a significantly higher salary when temporary assistant professors were drawing around Rs 30,000/month. This is a contradictory decision,” he stated, and appealed to CM Joseph Vijay to intervene and restore the services of the affected faculty members.

Association members also alleged that Anna University Registrar Kumaresan was responsible for their loss of employment, and that his appointment did not meet the prescribed eligibility criteria and accused him of contributing to financial and administrative irregularities at the university.

Reiterating their demand for reinstatement, the association announced that it would stage a protest at Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore, Chennai, on Saturday.