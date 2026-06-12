Anna University’s temporary professors seek reinstatement

CHENNAI: Temporary assistant professors who lost their jobs at Anna University’s constituent colleges have urged the TVK government to reinstate them, alleging that their removal has affected the livelihoods of hundreds of teaching staff.
A total of 328 temporary assistant professors, who had been working on consolidated pay in 16 Anna University constituent colleges for the past 12 years, were relieved from service on December 31 after their contracts were not extended.
Anna University had cited financial constraints as the reason for discontinuing their services. But it had also initiated steps to recruit candidates under the designation of ‘Research Fellow’. The recruitment exam, scheduled last month, was postponed following a legal challenge. The proposed positions reportedly carry a monthly salary of up to Rs 56,000.
Speaking on behalf of the Anna University Temporary Teachers Welfare Association, SC Rajkumar questioned the decision to terminate temporary faculty citing financial burden while planning fresh appointments with higher remuneration. “AU is planning to recruit research fellows at a significantly higher salary when temporary assistant professors were drawing around Rs 30,000/month. This is a contradictory decision,” he stated, and appealed to CM Joseph Vijay to intervene and restore the services of the affected faculty members.
Association members also alleged that Anna University Registrar Kumaresan was responsible for their loss of employment, and that his appointment did not meet the prescribed eligibility criteria and accused him of contributing to financial and administrative irregularities at the university.
Reiterating their demand for reinstatement, the association announced that it would stage a protest at Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore, Chennai, on Saturday.