Anna University’s entrepreneurship programme gets a boost with new curriculum

CHENNAI: Anna University has enhanced its entrepreneurship programme including introducing a new curriculum for students in the campus.

Sources said that entrepreneurship courses in the curriculum would enhance students’ knowledge and skills, which would help to identify business opportunities, develop innovative solutions, and manage start-ups effectively.

“These courses foster creativity, leadership, and problem-solving abilities essential for navigating the challenges of the modern business world. By integrating practical and theoretical insights, they prepare future entrepreneurs to contribute to economic growth and innovation,” added the source.

Additionally, faculty development programme on Innovation and Entrepreneurship (I&E) also aims to equip educators with the essential skills and knowledge to foster a culture of innovation among students. Through interactive workshops and expert-led sessions, participants will explore contemporary trends in entrepreneurship, effective teaching methodologies, and strategies for mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs. This programme not only enhances faculty capabilities but also contributes to developing a vibrant ecosystem of innovation within educational institutions.

Similarly, the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (CED) Makers Lab was established in Anna University, a facility that provides students and entrepreneurs with the tools, resources, and mentorship needed to prototype and develop cutting-edge technologies.

Community connect, another initiative designed to foster collaboration and networking among local entrepreneurs, innovators, and experts, provides a platform for sharing knowledge, exchanging ideas, and driving collective growth via regular events and engagements.