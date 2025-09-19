Anna University, TTDC to host ‘Vizha-25’ from Sept 26

CHENNAI: Anna University and Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) will be hosting ‘Vizha-25’ from September 26 to observe World Tourism Day. Anna University’s campus in the city celebrates World Tourism Day annually as part of its ‘Vizha’ event.

A notification from the university said that this year, the Department of Management Studies (DOMS) will organise Vizha 2025 on September 26 and 27.

It will feature both technical and non-technical events such as photography, itinerary preparation, and debate to highlight the importance of responsible and sustainable tourism. Sources from the university said that the two-day event aims to educate students and the public about the value of tourism in the State.

The event will also stress the proper travel practices, sustainable economy development, and the cultural importance of travel not only in the State but across the country. Additionally, the gathering will offer an important chance for students to showcase innovative projects related to eco-friendly travel and cultural preservation, sources added.