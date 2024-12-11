Anna University to train students, professionals on industrial safety in Feb 2025

CHENNAI: To reduce risks from design and operation, Anna University will train students and working professionals on industrial safety in February.

According to the course overview, the university said that the e-certificate course encompasses methodologies, procedures and terms of reference necessary for the execution of Hazard and Operability (HAZOP), Safety Integrity Level (SIL) and Layers of Protection Analysis (LOPA) and functional safety assessments.

HAZOP is a qualitative method that identifies hazards in processes and potential operational issues by utilising a set of guide words to examine process deviations. It serves as a thorough review technique applicable to both batch and continuous operations, and can be utilised for both new and existing processes to pinpoint hazards.

LOPA is a powerful analytical tool to assess the adequacy of independent protection layers to protect against a hazardous event. It will also identify counter measures available against potential consequences of a particular risk.

SIL value addresses the need to provide safeguard, mitigation or protection layers matching the potential hazards of the processes, including the failure of the instrumented systems.

Various topics including functional safety, process hazard analysis, risk matrix overview of HAZOP and LOPA will be added. The course will be useful for faculty and students in the engineering field of chemicals, petroleum, production, mechanical, industrial, manufacturing, and automobiles.