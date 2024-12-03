Anna University to train MP youth, farmers, women in drone technology

CHENNAI: Anna University will be training youngsters, farmers, and women from Madhya Pradesh in drone technology aimed at transforming agriculture and empowering the community.

Sources from the varsity said that the new training facility would serve as a hub for individuals interested in learning how to operate drones for agricultural applications, infrastructure inspection, disaster management, and more.

The primary focus of the training is to equip local farmers with advanced drone technology for precision farming. This includes crop monitoring, pesticide spraying, soil health analysis, and land mapping – all of which will significantly increase efficiency and productivity in agriculture.

A large portion of the training will focus on empowering women farmers, particularly under the ‘Namo Drone Didi’ scheme, a Union government initiative aimed at providing drones to women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in agriculture.

The broader goal of the training, however, is to ensure that both folks in the farming community gain access to the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in a modern, tech-driven farming landscape. Through this initiative, Anna University is also giving them the expertise to make informed decisions about how drones can improve farming practices.