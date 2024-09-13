Anna University to introduce Radiological Health and safety course

CHENNAI: The Centre for Materials Informatics, Anna University, and the Radiologic Physics Foundation jointly organize a course on Radiological Health and Safety.

This short-term certificate course will be useful to radiation professionals working in hospitals, healthcare institutions, and research labs.

The university sources said that the main aim of this course is to enhance participant's knowledge and expertise in the field of diagnostic radiology with an emphasis on the radiological safety of patients and workers.

It will provide immediate and practical knowledge that can be directly applied in clinical settings related to diagnostic radiology.

A senior professor in the department said that the course is of 30 hours duration, which would start from September fourth week, with lectures to be delivered by eminent faculties.

Accordingly, Radiographers, Medical Physicists, Radiologists, Dentists, Medical practitioners, and research scholars who practice ionizing radiation could participate in the course.

The sources further added that the administrators and policymakers can also join the course.

It is useful for National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) and National Medical Commission (NMC) inspections and to improve the practice of radiation at hospitals.

The course will cover 20 topics including, Basic radiation physics, Radioactivity, Production of X-rays, Biological Effects of Radiation, Operational Limits, Radiation Detection and Measurements, Radiation Hazard, Evaluation and Control, and Radiological Health and Safety.