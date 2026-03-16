Anna University to implement digital visitor management system to streamline security

CHENNAI: In the aftermath of the sexual assault of a 19-year-old student on its campus in December 2024, a high-level committee of the Anna University has decided to implement a Visitor Management System (VMS) at its Guindy campus.
Speaking to DT Next, a senior professor said that solutions available include automated/touchscreen/biometric-enabled terminals (line the ones used at airports), QR code scanning, instant badge printing, and photo capture to track guests, temporary civil workers, and vehicles.
The system will have online tracking and logging of all visitors to prevent unauthorised access, ensuring further safety on campus, the professor said. "This system will replace all existing paper and manual registration.
The online VMS will send SMS to the visitor upon their arrival."
The professor also noted that security at the campus had already been stepped up following the 2024 assault. Once the VMS in put in place, it will enable instant generation of visitor passes with photo identification.
"The VMS will also have features like providing reports with options like viewing, sorting, and sending visitors' data for checking purposes. The system will help to maintain 24/7 security radar on the campus."
A comprehensive training will also be provided to the security officials and staff at the reception points on the campus to effectively use the VMS.
The university is now shortlisting firms to implement the tech-enabled system, and has floated a tender for this.
However, PB Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary of State Platform for Common School System – Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN), questioned the need for implementing the new system when the university had already streamlined visitor management and security.
"Anna University could not reinstate the dismissed temporary professors due to fund crunch. How would they get the funds to implement VMS," he wondered.