Anna University to implement digital visitor management system to streamline security

Speaking to DT Next, a senior professor said that solutions available include automated/touchscreen/biometric-enabled terminals (line the ones used at airports), QR code scanning, instant badge printing, and photo capture to track guests, temporary civil workers, and vehicles.



The system will have online tracking and logging of all visitors to prevent unauthorised access, ensuring further safety on campus, the professor said. "This system will replace all existing paper and manual registration.

The online VMS will send SMS to the visitor upon their arrival."



The professor also noted that security at the campus had already been stepped up following the 2024 assault. Once the VMS in put in place, it will enable instant generation of visitor passes with photo identification.



"The VMS will also have features like providing reports with options like viewing, sorting, and sending visitors' data for checking purposes. The system will help to maintain 24/7 security radar on the campus."