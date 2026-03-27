Anna University to host research paper contest for students with innovative ideas, practical solutions

CHENNAI: In association with IEEE Madras Section, Anna University will be hosting a research paper contest for students showcasing innovative ideas and practical solutions to real-world problems.
IEEE Madras Section is an association of technical professionals in TN who provide technology enhancement in engineering disciplines in the locality through conference, events, technical activities.
Sources from the university said that the contest provided a platform for UG students to present innovative ideas and research contributions that address real-world challenges. The event will be conducted on April 11, in association with the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, College of Engineering Guindy (CEG), Anna University.
Students can submit original, unpublished research papers aligned with the contest tracks, showcasing innovative ideas and practical solutions to real-world problems. Each team can have up to three members.
The technical track of submitting research papers include ‘Innovation and Infrastructure Good Health and Well Being Sustainable Cities and Communities’. As the online registration has begun, the university said that the acceptance of the research paper announcement will be made on April 6.