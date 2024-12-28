Anna University to hold national-level meet on solar batteries on Jan 21

CHENNAI: Anna University and the Department of Chemistry, Pachaiyappa's College to conduct a national-level meeting to explore solar energy and battery solutions on January 21.

The seminar cum workshop came against the backdrop of the routine reports on power cuts across the country. The reports revealed that power cuts have become a daily routine.

Concerning the seminar, a senior professor from Anna University said that many experts in the related field will be participating and conducting a discussion on how to explore solar energy and battery solutions with hands-on experience.

Stating that there are two types of solar batteries such as ‘Lead Acid and Lithium-ion’, he said the advantages of using these solar batteries will ensure continuous electricity supply and energy storage. In turn, this will slow down the dependence on grid power, he added.

“In addition, solar batteries will be an eco-friendly and long-term investment, which is encouraged by both the central government and the state government,” he added. He pointed out that the experts will also explain solar power which would be the answer to provide the energy solution throughout the year.

“Several topics including ongoing research and innovations in solar energy will be explained by the experts with regard to its efficiency, long-standing value, less maintenance, and cost-effectiveness,” he said adding, "The experts who will be participating in the seminar would also give an overview of job creation in this solar energy field.”