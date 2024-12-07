Anna University to conduct faculty development programme on AI-powered cyber security in Jan

CHENNAI: Anna University will be organising a faculty development programme on Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered cyber security in January.

According to the sources, the topics that would be covered in the 10-day training program include cyber security, web security, network security, blockchain technologies, hardware security, ethical hacking, quantum cryptography, IoT and attacks, open source intelligence, and privacy preservation.

This training programme is not only for the faculty members of Anna University but also professors and research scholars from the university's affiliated colleges across the State could also participate.

In addition, government officials and industry personnel could also participate in the programme which will be held from January 6 to 10.