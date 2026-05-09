Anna University study identifies optimal sites for EV charging stations in city

A recent meeting was held between Anna University and the State government, where the findings were presented to officials. As part of a pilot initiative, it had planned a solar-powered EV charging station within the university campus to demonstrate the model.

Tamil Nadu ranks among the top clean energy producers with more than 25 GW of installed renewable energy capacity. With more than 50% of India’s electricity capacity now coming from non-fossil sources, the shift toward electric mobility is seen as the next critical step for energy independence and also to safeguard the environment.

Prof Dr Kanmani, HoD, Civil Engineering, and the Centre for Climate Change at Anna University, told DT Next, “The transition to electric mobility is both an environmental and economic imperative amid global oil price volatility and energy security concerns. As TN aligns its policies to accelerate both renewable energy and electric mobility, EVs powered by clean electricity can reduce emissions by 40-90% per km and improve energy efficiency by two to three times compared to conventional vehicles.”