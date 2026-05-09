Anna University study identifies optimal sites for EV charging stations in city

CHENNAI: After a study that it had conducted recently identified a significant gap between policy ambitions and the need for stronger infrastructure, the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management at Anna University, in collaboration with Imperial College London, used GIS-based analysis and AI-driven forecasting to pinpoint optimal locations for EV charging stations in Chennai.
The study said that the lack of reliable charging infrastructure as a key barrier to further adoption of EVs. It also stated that though charging stations were being installed along highways and at fuel stations, many remained either non-functional or poorly maintained, undermining consumer confidence.
The findings suggested that charging stations near high-traffic corridors, commercial hubs, and transit nodes have significantly higher utilisation potential. The priority locations for immediate infrastructure development include Ashok Nagar, Thousand Lights, Aminjikarai, and Teynampet. Additionally, university campuses, Metro Rail stations, and public parking areas have emerged as high-impact zones for early deployment.
A recent meeting was held between Anna University and the State government, where the findings were presented to officials. As part of a pilot initiative, it had planned a solar-powered EV charging station within the university campus to demonstrate the model.
Tamil Nadu ranks among the top clean energy producers with more than 25 GW of installed renewable energy capacity. With more than 50% of India’s electricity capacity now coming from non-fossil sources, the shift toward electric mobility is seen as the next critical step for energy independence and also to safeguard the environment.
Prof Dr Kanmani, HoD, Civil Engineering, and the Centre for Climate Change at Anna University, told DT Next, “The transition to electric mobility is both an environmental and economic imperative amid global oil price volatility and energy security concerns. As TN aligns its policies to accelerate both renewable energy and electric mobility, EVs powered by clean electricity can reduce emissions by 40-90% per km and improve energy efficiency by two to three times compared to conventional vehicles.”
However, without robust and strategically deployed charging infrastructure, EV adoption in Tamil Nadu may continue to lag behind its ambitious targets, emphasised the study.
The transport sector remains a major contributor to emissions. Globally, it accounts for 15–16% of total greenhouse gas emissions, while in India, it contributes around 13–14%. In Tamil Nadu, transport emissions have risen sharply – from 10 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent (CO₂e) in 2005 to nearly 27 million tonnes CO₂e in 2019.
In Chennai alone, transport contributes about 16% of total city-level emissions, driven by high vehicle density and congestion.