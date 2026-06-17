Anna University signs pact with Bajaj Auto Foundation for skills lab in Guindy

CHENNAI: Anna University and Bajaj auto foundation, the CSR arm of Bajaj Auto Ltd, signed a MoU on Wednesday to establish the Bajaj Engineering Skills Training (BEST) Centre at the College of Engineering Guindy campus. The MoU was signed by Prof V Kumaresan, Registrar, Anna University, and Bajaj foundation representatives.
The BEST Centre, set up with an estimated investment of Rs 15 crore, will have laboratories in advanced manufacturing, robotics-automation and advanced manufacturing Industry 4.0.
Students will receive hands-on training in mechatronics, motion control, sensor technology, robotics, smart manufacturing, AI, machine learning. The curriculum is designed by Bajaj Auto’s expert engineers and senior leaders to align with evolving industry needs.
The centre will benefit students from Anna University’s departments, constituent colleges, and affiliated institutions, boosting employability across TN. “This initiative reflects a long-term vision to integrate industry-grade infrastructure and outcome-based skill development into academics,” stated the university press note. “The establishment of BEST Centre reaffirms Anna University’s commitment to innovation, industry collaboration, and preparing graduates for the global engineering landscape.”