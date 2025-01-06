Begin typing your search...

    Anna University sexual assault: Chennai cops detain AIADMK student's wing for staging protest

    The AIADMK students' wing had announced a protest against the sexual assault of a student of Anna University, on Monday.

    6 Jan 2025 8:47 AM IST
    Police arrest AIADMK student's wing (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: The Chennai police arrested AIADMK students' wing secretary Singai Ramachandran and others, who tried to distribute black armbands to Anna University students despite the police denying them permission to stage a protest.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, they were planning to hold the agitation outside the Anna University campus at 8.30 am on Monday (January 6). However, the police denied permission for the demonstration.

    A large number of police personnel were deployed at the university campus. The police warned the AIADMK students' wing leaders that those who staged protest would be arrested.

