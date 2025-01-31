DSP part of Anna University sexual assault probe team quits, cites mom's illness

CHENNAI: City cybercrime Deputy Superintendent of Police Raghavendra K Ravi, who was part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Anna University sexual assault case, has intimated to his superiors that he would not like to continue in the department.

He addressed another letter to DGP Shankar Jiwal, saying he wanted to resign from the department as he was attending to a medical emergency for one of his family members. “In his letter, officer Ravi mentioned in the confidential letter that he decided to resign from his job due to personal reasons. He also mentioned about his mother’s health,” a senior officer said.

Police sources said Ravi was upset over being appointed by the SIT as a cybercrime expert in the Anna University rape case, as he was on leave because of a medical emergency at home.