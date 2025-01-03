Anna University sexual assault case: BJP women members stage protest seeking justice for student, detained

MADURAI: Several leaders of the Tamil Nadu BJP Mahila Morcha were either detained or put under ‘house arrest’ by the police on Friday when they attempted to take out a rally from Madurai to Chennai demanding justice for the student who was sexually assaulted on Anna University campus.

Party leader Khushbu Sundar, TN Mahila Morcha president Umarathi Rajan, BJP MLA Dr C Saraswathi, and scores of women members were detained in Chennai when they attempted to participate in the protest. Khushbu and Umarathi Rajan condemned the police action and said they were prevented from taking out the yatra for justice for the victim, in a peaceful manner.

BJP national organising general secretary B L Santhosh slammed the ruling DMK in a post on the social media platform X, saying “this is the situation in Tamilnadu under draconian @arivalayam so called saviours of Constitution & Democracy. @BJP4TamilNadu Mahila Morcha workers put under house arrest to stop Madurai - Chennai padayatra protesting against Anna University rape incident.”

In Madurai, a large number of BJP women members staged a protest in support of the student. A woman cadre decked herself like Kannagi - a central character of the Tamil epic Silapathikaram, who sought justice - and demanded justice for the 19-year-old student who was sexually assaulted on the university campus on Christmas Eve.

A section of the protesters used the traditional grinding stone to pound red chillies, on the occasion.

“Our valiant Sisters of @BJP4TamilNadu have assembled in Madurai despite desperate attempts of the DMK Govt to suppress our voices seeking justice,” BJP state chief K Annamalai said in a post on social media platform X.

The DMK government may unleash all its might to make @BJP4TamilNadu succumb to its tyranny. The cadres of BJP will, time and again, rise from the ashes of oppression to fight for the people of TN, he said.

In another post, uploading photos of the women leaders put under house arrest, Annamalai said “under this DMK Govt in TN, history sheeters & sexual offenders roam freely" but BJP functionaries are being constantly harassed for being the voice of the people.”

Tagging @BJP4TamilNadu, he said the Mahila Morcha functionaries were either arrested or kept under house arrest across various districts today to prevent them from participating in the rally in Madurai to seek justice for the female student.

Why is the DMK government so afraid of being exposed, he asked and added that those who sought justice were being silenced. In the post, Annamalai said “TN CM Thiru @mkstalin should be ashamed for curbing freedom of expression & his autocratic behaviour.”

BJP national co in-charge of Tamil Nadu & Karnataka Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, strongly condemned the arrest of the party leaders and cadres, and said this blatant suppression of peaceful protests reflected the DMK government’s failure to stand with the victim and as "deliberate attempt to shield repeat offenders within its ranks."

"The DMK government's actions exposes its anti-democratic nature and its disregard for women’s safety, further alienating the public with its oppressive, autocratic attitude," Reddy said in a statement here.

Wondering if this was the Dravidian model of governance, he said Chief Minister M K Stalin should take moral responsibility and transfer the case to the CBI or constitute a sitting judge for an impartial inquiry into the sexual assault on the student.

Former Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan too condemned the arrests.

BJP Dindigul west district president Palani N Kanagaraj claimed that 15 BJP women leaders who were proceeding to Madurai to participate in the protest were detained and lodged in a marriage hall in the district.

“There are at least 50 policemen guarding 15 women who set out to protest in a democratic manner. And the police have allowed a bar to function in the same complex. This is the state of maintaining law and order in Tamil Nadu under DMK rule,” Kanagaraj told reporters.