Anna University receives bomb threat via email, turns to be hoax later

CHENNAI: Anna University in Guindy received a bomb threat via email on Friday, prompting an immediate response. They swiftly initiated an investigation and deployed sniffer dogs to the campus. However, they later determined that the threat was a hoax, according to Daily Thanthi report.

Also Read: Decoding the hoax bomb threat ‘trend’ at airports and schools

The Kotturpuram police are now working to identify the culprit behind the incident. This marks the twelfth bomb threat to the university in just three months.

Chennai Police Commissioner Arun has urged the public not to take such hoaxes seriously, stating that the threats are linked to a gang operating from foreign countries and efforts to arrest those responsible are being intensified.

Similar threats continued to be reported at various locations across the country, including railway stations, educational institutions and airports.