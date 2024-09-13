Anna University receives bomb threat, found out to be hoax after search

CHENNAI: Anna University in Guindy received a bomb threat via mail on Friday.

Following this, Police and bomb experts rushes to the spot. After a thorough search by bomb experts and sniffer dogs, the threat was confirmed to be a hoax as no explosive material was found. This marks the 10th bomb threat received by the university in the last two months.

Authorities are investigating the individual responsible for this threat. Similar threats have been reported at various locations across the country, including railway stations, educational institutions, and airports.