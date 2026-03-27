Anna University professor arrested for sexually harassing student

The professor Gnanavel Babu, who has been suspended by the university administration, was arrested from Tirunelveli, following an FIR registered at the Abiramapuram All-Women Police station.

The complainant, who is pursuing her final-year bachelor's degree at Anna University, is a resident at the Anna University hostel in Chennai. According to her complaint, Babu allegedly subjected her to continuous sexual harassment, both in person and by sending obscene text messages, over the past three years.