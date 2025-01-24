Anna University orders affiliated colleges to submit faculty details before Jan 31

CHENNAI: In connection with the ghost faculty issue where hundreds of teaching faculty were found enrolled in multiple universities at once and receiving salaries, the Anna University management has urged 433 affiliated colleges in Tamil Nadu to provide the details of faculties with Aadhaar based authentication before January 31.

Those colleges submitting the details after the deadline have been directed to pay a late fee of Rs 50,000 and strictly submit the details before February 7.

The registrar of the university has warned the affiliated universities in the state that if the details are on provided on time, they could risk losing the affiliation with the Anna University.

Further, Anna University has directed all colleges/universities to provide the details of all teaching faculties and the infrastructure in the university online at the affiliation monitoring system. And, the management has said that the information provided by the varsities will be thoroughly verified.

In the circular, Anna University has asked for faculty details already submitted to be authenticated by biometric devices using the respective unique faculty ID. "Individual faculty data sheets should contain actual details of the faculty member and signature with correct contact number and address, "the circular added.

Further, it had sought details of all permanently affiliated courses in the college to be submitted online in the same form to the university, which is also undergoing verification.

"All certificates, AICTE faculty ID, PAN and Aadhar details should be verified with the originals of faculty members before updating the details to Anna University. The AICTE faculty ID is mandatory for all faculty, "the circular added.

Meanwhile, in July, Anna University sent show cause notice to hundreds of colleges under its affiliation in connection with ghost faculty filling seats in several engineering colleges.