Anna University offers Rs 50K monthly stipend to PhD aspirants

CHENNAI: Anna University has announced 2026 PhD admissions across diverse disciplines, offering selected scholars a substantial Rs 50,000 monthly stipend, which is one of the highest institutional remunerations at an institution in the country.
The available streams include Engineering, Technology, Management, Architecture, Science, and Humanities. A notification from the Centre for Research specifies that eligibility extends to PG students (final semester candidates included), teaching faculty, and industry professionals.
The registration deadline is March 28, with the last date for hardcopy submissions fixed at April 4, 2026.
Full-time meritorious scholars at CEG, MIT, ACTech, and SAP campuses, along with constituent and government engineering colleges, are eligible for the scholarship. Interested candidates can visit https://cfr.annauniv.edu for further details.