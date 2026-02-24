Anna University moves Madras HC against Governor’s order revoking VC’s suspension

CHENNAI: Anna University has moved the Madras High Court challenging an order passed by Governor RN Ravi, Chancellor of the university, quashing the suspension order issued against its vice-chancellor over his alleged involvement in the ghost faculty scam.
Earlier, after allegations were levelled against former Vice-Chancellor R Velraj in connection with the grant of approval to private colleges and irregularities in the appointment of professors, the university conducted an internal inquiry.
The probe allegedly revealed that several colleges affiliated to the university had filled over 2,000 faculty posts in 2024-25 through fake appointments. Hundreds of faculty members were shown as working in multiple colleges.
Based on these findings, a case was registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in connection with the alleged irregularities in appointing faculty to affiliated colleges. The University Syndicate had placed Velraj under suspension even though he was due to retire in July 2025.
Aggrieved by the suspension order, the former vice-chancellor preferred an appeal before Governor Ravi, who is the Chancellor of the university. Allowing the appeal, the Chancellor, by proceedings dated September 5, 2025, set aside the suspension and permitted Velraj to retire from service and disburse all his terminal benefits.
Challenging this order, the university Registrar filed a writ petition before the High Court seeking to quash the Chancellor's order.
When the matter came up for hearing before Justice M Dhandapani, counsel Richardson Wilson, appearing for the University, submitted that departmental proceedings were proposed against Velraj based on a report of the DVAC, and added that the Chancellor had passed the order revoking the suspension without affording an opportunity of hearing to the Syndicate.
After hearing the submissions, the court directed the office of the Chancellor and former vice-chancellor Velraj to file their counter affidavits and adjourned the matter for further hearing.