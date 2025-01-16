Anna University launches PG programme in financial analytics

CHENNAI: In an initiative to help students build their competency in financial analytics regarding investment banks, mutual funds, brokerage firms and private equity firms, Anna University has introduced a Postgraduate (PG) programme.

Sources from Anna University claimed that financial analysts who adopt statistical approaches to evaluating a financial instrument, a business, a sector, or the market as a whole, and forecast future performance are in high demand.

Accordingly, financial analytics, the PG certification programme will be a specialised 11-month online weekend course that helps students learn financial analytics for investment banks, mutual funds, brokerage firms, and private equity organisations.

The programme is developed by the combined expertise of the Department of Management Studies, Anna University and NSE Academy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange.

“The PG certification programme in financial analytics offered by Anna University in association with NSE Academy is the first step towards an illustrative career in rapidly evolving finance and fintech sectors,” a senior professor from Anna University explained.

The professor claimed that the cutting-edge curriculum and the combined expertise of academic excellence and industry connections will help the students and experts hone futuristic new-age competencies to turbocharge their careers in financial analytics.