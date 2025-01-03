CHENNAI: In a bid to provide the latest information, Anna University has decided to develop new e-content lectures for various engineering courses and for which, the institution has issued fresh guidelines to the tutors.

The project is taken up by the Centre for Faculty and Professional Development at Anna University. Sources from the university said the eligible members to create the e-content will be faculty members, research students (institutes affiliated to Anna University), industry experts and practitioners.

A senior professor from the institution said that video creation on topics limited to academic syllabi such as laboratory experiments, sophisticated equipment demos, on working with engineering tools and software tools, recordings taken through industrial visits, sophisticated research laboratory infrastructure, demonstrative image and powerpoint explanation on theoretical concepts, field visit for capturing live demonstration about working process.

Stating that the duration of e-content would be a maximum 20 minutes, he said that the video would be high-resolution quality, with focus and clear audio.

"Videos will be in high-definition (1080p), he said adding "submitted video lecture and demonstration is subjected to selection and approval only based on decision and the discretion of the scrutiny committee of the university".

He said that the video content reported of plagiarism, conceptual errors, false claims and copyright infringement shall be removed from the content repository and Anna University website without any notice.