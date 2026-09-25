Anna University, Boeing India to set up aerospace flammability lab on MIT campus

CHENNAI: Anna University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Boeing India Ltd to establish a specialised flammability learning laboratory at its MIT Campus in Chennai.
The MOU was signed recently, as part of an initiative to strengthen academic-industry collaboration in aerospace research, safety and skill development.
According to the university, the proposed laboratory, with a focus on academia and learning, will be set up as a globally unique facility and will be the first dedicated academic laboratory of its kind in India. It will focus on advanced research, testing, training and knowledge gaining in flammability science and safety, particularly in the aerospace sector.
The facility is expected to provide students with hands-on exposure to aerospace flammability testing and research, helping them develop specialised technical skills relevant to the aviation and aerospace industry.
It will also serve as a platform for research and innovation, with opportunities for students and researchers to work on industry-oriented projects and gain practical experience in aerospace safety.
Anna University said the collaboration with Boeing India would further strengthen its academic industry partnerships and create opportunities for q aerospace research and skill development in the field.
The university also acknowledged Boeing India and others involved in establishing the facility, describing the initiative as an important step towards aerospace research, education, safety and innovation.