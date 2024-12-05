Anna University, AICTE to train students on defence, space technology

CHENNAI: Anna University, in association with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), will be organising a knowledge programme for students on ‘Technological Advancements in Space and Defence Sector’ on January 30.

Sources from the university said that the AICTE has initiated a programme known as AICTE-VAANI (Vibrant Advocacy for Advancement and Nurturing of Indian Languages) that aims to promote high standards in technical education through regional languages.

The objective to organise the three-day programme is to provide insights into the latest technological advancements in the space and defence sectors, focusing on materials, manufacturing, tribology and robotics. The programme aims to equip students to contribute to future developments in national security and space exploration.

Several topics will be covered including the composite materials in space and defence technologies, applications of additive manufacturing in space and defence technologies, role of special manufacturing process in defence applications and space robotics and its advancements and challenges. Experts will provide training about the role of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) in the defence industry, futuristic structures for aerospace applications, and recent advances in surface engineering for aerospace and defence applications.

Other topics include materials in nuclear reactors, role of tribology in space and defence materials for energy storage in defence applications, advancements in technologies for battle tanks and its significance and finally in spin-off benefits of defence technologies.

A senior professor of the university said, “The programme will impart students with knowledge on modern manufacturing and automated systems by incorporating critical thinking, leadership qualities, and communication with interpersonal skills. It creates a conducive environment for exchange of multidisciplinary ideas towards research, creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship.”