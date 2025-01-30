Cyber crime wing DSP resigns from SIT probing Anna Univ sexual assault case

CHENNAI: In a significant development, DSP Raghavendra K Ravi, a prominent figure in Tamil Nadu’s cyber crime investigations, has resigned from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Anna University sexual assault case and the leak of the FIR filed in the matter.

Ravi, known for his technical expertise, previously served as the Assistant Commissioner of Chennai’s Central Crime Branch (Cyber Crime cell) before he was made DSP, State Cyber Crime Wing.

His departure raises questions about potential internal challenges within specialised units.