Anna Univ recognises Prof Pandurangan's contributions on Teachers' Day

CHENNAI: Anna University honoured Dr A Pandurangan, Professor, Department of Chemistry with ‘Innovation Award – 2023’ and the ‘Research Excellence Award 2023 – Platinum Category’ on Teachers Day.

These awards recognise Pandurangan’s contributions to the field of chemistry and his innovative research that significantly advanced scientific knowledge and applications.

The awards were presented to Pandurangan during the Teachers Day celebrations, held on Thursday in the CEG campus at Anna University, Chennai. The award will be mentoring the next generation of scientists.

The event was attended by Dr T Sivakumar, Director CSRC, Anna University, Dr Prakash, Registrar, Dr Usha, Member, Convener committee, Dr T Thiyagarajan, Pro chancellor, VIT, Vellore, Dr R Velraj, Former VC, Dr T Ramasamy, former Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, GOI, students, and noted guests from various fields.