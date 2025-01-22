Anna Nagar Pocso case: Bail granted to woman inspector, former AIADMK functionary

CHENNAI: The POSCO special court has granted bail to a woman inspector and a former AIADMK functionary in connection with the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in Anna Nagar on Wednesday, as per a Thanthi TV report.

The special investigation team (SIT) formed on the direction of Supreme Court to probe the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in Anna Nagar arrested the then Anna Nagar all women police station (AWPS) inspector Raji, the original Investigating officer in the case, and an AIADMK functionary Sudhakar on January 7.

The case came to light on August 29 when the victim, a sixth-grade student from Anna Nagar, complained of stomach pain and was taken to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

Medical examinations revealed that she had been repeatedly sexually assaulted.

Upon questioning, the girl informed her mother that a neighbour had sexually assaulted her.

Following this, her parents filed a complaint with the Anna Nagar All Women police station, however, the police personnel including Inspector Raji allegedly attacked them in support of the accused.

The Madras High Court took suo motu cognizance of the case, as this brutal attack was widely reported in print and electronic media.