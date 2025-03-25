Anna Nagar DCP to probe billionaire’s extortion charge against cops

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police on Monday said that Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anna Nagar, has been tasked with probing the allegations of an attempt by Chennai police officers to extort money from a tech billionaire who is undergoing a custody battle with his wife.

Meanwhile, the complaint from the billionaire's estranged wife alleging the kidnap of her son by her husband's assistant has been transferred from Tirumangalam police to the CAWC (Crime Against Women and Children) wing of the city police.

According to city police, on March 9, Divya Sasidhar had filed a complaint with Tirumangalam police, claiming that her husband's assistant, Gokul, took her nine-year-old son from her promising to bring him back to her after two days, however, never returned. Following this, a CSR was issued.

On Sunday, Prasanna Sankar, co-founder of a multi-billion dollar company and an angel investor took to social media alleging harassment by officers of Chennai Police and a demand of Rs 25 lakh by the cops to release his friend, Gokul, whom he claimed was illegally detained by the police.

Prasanna Sankar, co-founder of Rippling, a HR tech start-up valued at $13.5 billion (Rs 1.16 lakh crore) according to reports and other companies, took to his social media, alleging that the Assistant Commissioner of Tirumangalam Range and SI (sub-inspector) at Tirumangalam police station harassed him for money knowing that he is a successful founder.

“My wife and I have been going through a divorce and have been sharing custody of our son. My wife with full consent handed over the child to my friend (Gokul) who brought him down two floors to hand him over to me. My wife has since filed a false complaint that my friend kidnapped my child and I might kill him,” Prasanna posted on his social media and further shared that his lawyer, against his advice, parted with Rs 2 lakh to the cops to handle the situation.

A top police officer however termed the allegations of the billionaire baseless. “There is no truth in the allegations. Our team was probing a complaint by the woman,” the official said.