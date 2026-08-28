Anna Nagar councillor questions action against small vendors near Bougainvillea Park

Speaking at the council meeting, she added that several houses along Third Avenue had been converted into hotels and other commercial establishments without adequate parking arrangements.

“There are no parking arrangements or anything,” she told DT Next, and questioned why the Corporation had acted swiftly against small shops instead of exploring whether some of them could be regularised with conditions. “They could have clearly laid down some ground rules. The park is where people gather, so it should be considered as a vending zone,” she said.