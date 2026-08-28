Anna Nagar councillor questions action against small vendors near Bougainvillea Park

CHENNAI: Questioning the Corporation’s action against small vendors near Bougainvillea Park, Ward 102 councillor K Rani, Anna Nagar, flagged the growing conversion of residential properties in the locality into hotels and other commercial establishments, and questioned whether larger establishments were facing similar scrutiny.
Speaking at the council meeting, she added that several houses along Third Avenue had been converted into hotels and other commercial establishments without adequate parking arrangements.
“There are no parking arrangements or anything,” she told DT Next, and questioned why the Corporation had acted swiftly against small shops instead of exploring whether some of them could be regularised with conditions. “They could have clearly laid down some ground rules. The park is where people gather, so it should be considered as a vending zone,” she said.
She alleged that action against vendors were often taken immediately after complaints were raised on social media, while larger commercial establishments operating from residential properties on Third Avenue continued without similar scrutiny. “If someone says something or puts it on social media, the Corporation immediately plunges into action without any afterthought,” she said.
Rani called for the Corporation to examine commercial establishments operating from residential properties and their parking arrangements. She also urged the civic body to consider regularising the affected small shops subject to appropriate conditions.