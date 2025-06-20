ANIU squad arrests 4 with OG ganja in TP Chathram raid

CHENNAI: The Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of the Greater Chennai Police, acting on a tip-off, arrested four individuals in possession of high-grade OG Ganja during a raid in TP Chathram on Wednesday evening.

Based on confidential intelligence received by ANIU personnel, a joint team comprising ANIU officials and the TP Chathram Police Station Inspector conducted surveillance at a house on RV Nagar Main Road, Anna Nagar East. During the operation they apprehended three individuals illegally possessing the contraband.

The arrested were identified as Mohammed Thowfiq (21), Nalla Naidu Street, Purasaiwakkam, Abdul Qadir (28), Linghu Chetty Street, Mannadi and Mishal Ali (20), RV Nagar , Anna Nagar East.

Following leads from the arrested suspects, police subsequently apprehended a fourth individual

Identified as Daniel Sanuj(27), of Saligramam.

Police team seized a total of 52 grams of OG ganja, four mobile phones, and cash amounting to Rs. 10,300 from the suspects.

Investigations revealed that accused Mohammed Thowfiq has a prior history, with an existing drug-related case already registered against him.

After interrogation, all four arrested individuals were produced before a court on Thursday and remanded to judicial custody.