Angry with man for splashing muddy water, father-son attack his sister with sickle

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man and his son were arrested for allegedly attacking a woman with a sickle at Tondiarpet on Thursday night over a road rage incident involving her brother. The injured woman, Gayathri, 25, has been admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital.

Gayathri was staying at her brother Vijay’s house in Sivaji Nagar in Tondiarpet along with her two children. On Wednesday, Vijay was travelling on his bike to buy some groceries when he went over a puddle, causing muddy water to splash on Sekar, who was standing on the street. But Vijay failed to stop his bike and sped away.

After Sekar and his son browsed through CCTV footage and found it was Vijay, a resident of the same neighbourhood, who had splashed water on Sekar, they went to the latter’s house on Thursday night to attack him.

As Vijay wasn’t home, the duo questioned Gayathri on his whereabouts and attacked her when she refused to divulge.