Angry over not getting plum TVK post, Chennai man pays mercenaries to kill party senior

CHENNAI: A man who allegedly paid criminals to murder his rival in the same political party, actor Vijay’s TVK, was arrested by the Kodungaiyur police. Three others, who took money from him to allegedly kill the man, were also arrested.

The case revolves around Prabhu (36), a resident of Muthamizh Nagar in Kodungaiyur, who is an ornamental fish wholesaler and also a local leader of TVK. According to his complaint filed at the Kodungaiyur police station, he was allegedly threatened and harassed by a man named Ilangovan alias Ilango, who also belongs to TVK.

Prabhu claimed that Ilangovan was angry for getting only a lower position in the party than him. On September 7, Ilangovan reportedly went to Prabhu's house, used abusive language, and threatened to murder him. He said Ilangovan threatened him, saying he had given the contract to Ranjit, and if that did not succeed, he would burn down Prabhu’s house with him inside.

Later, he started receiving continued threatening calls from various mobile phone numbers, Prabhu alleged.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case, and a team led by Kodungaiyur inspector initiated an investigation. During their investigation, the police identified and arrested four suspects: Ilangovan (44) and Ranjit (38), both from Ponniyammammedu in Madhavaram; Vigneshkumar, alias Salman (24), from Morai Anna Nagar in Avadi; and Anandhababu (28) of Veerapuram. The police also seized Rs 5,000 in cash and one mobile phone from the accused.

The investigation revealed that the prime accused, Ilangovan, had hatched a plan to murder Prabhu. He had allegedly given money to Ranjit and arranged for him and his associates to carry out the killing.

All four accused were produced before a local court, which remanded them in judicial custody.