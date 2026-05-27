Angry Madras HC judge summons DVAC director’s staff after bailiff made to wait for two hours

According to court proceedings, the bailiff had gone to serve summons on Arun, who is also the former Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police. The official was made to wait in the DVAC director’s office from 3:05 pm to 5:15 pm yesterday. “The staff who made the bailiff wait must appear before the court today itself,” Justice Swaminathan insisted.

Though Arun appeared in person Wednesday and Government Counsel R John Sathyan attempted to make submissions, the judge refused to hear them until the concerned staff is produced before the court. The case has been passed over until then.