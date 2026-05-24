Andhra Pradesh college student held for chain snatching in Chennai

The officials have identified the accused as Seenu (22), a second-year student at a government college in Pattikonda village in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.



Police traced Seenu based on a complaint from Kalyani (65), a resident of Muniyappan Naicker Street in Perambur, who works as a domestic help.

On May 3, while Kalyani was walking along Patel Road in Perambur, a man riding past snatched her gold chain. However, as she resisted and held on to the chain, the suspect managed to escape with only a portion of it.