Andhra Pradesh college student held for chain snatching in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a college student from Andhra Pradesh, who was allegedly involved in a series of chain-snatching incidents in Perambur.
The officials have identified the accused as Seenu (22), a second-year student at a government college in Pattikonda village in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.
Police traced Seenu based on a complaint from Kalyani (65), a resident of Muniyappan Naicker Street in Perambur, who works as a domestic help.
On May 3, while Kalyani was walking along Patel Road in Perambur, a man riding past snatched her gold chain. However, as she resisted and held on to the chain, the suspect managed to escape with only a portion of it.
Based on her complaint, a police team examined the CCTV footage from the area and on further investigations, the suspect was traced to Andhra Pradesh.
A special police team went to Andhra Pradesh and arrested Seenu from his village. Investigations revealed that Seenu had come to Chennai about a month ago after telling his parents that he was going out for work.
Police said he got down at Perambur and engaged in chain-snatchings before returning to his hometown. He was later produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.