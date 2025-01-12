Anbumani warns of protest against waste incinerator

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss warned of protests if the Greater Chennai Corporation continues to implement a waste incinerator plant in Perungudi dumping yard.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the preliminary works for the plant has started and the plant is planned close to Pallikaranai marshland. "If the plant is constructed, the marshland, which is a Ramsar site, will get affected. Also, areas including Velachery, Madipakkam, Keelkattalai, Doraipakkam, Medavakkam, Taramani and others will also be affected. Moreover, burning of waste will emit diaxin, sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, mercury, furon and other toxic gases," he warned.

He added that the toxic gases will cause several diseases apart from polluting the air. "PMK has been opposing the incinerator plant for the last 7 years. The parties that rule the state are steadfast in implementing the projects that affect the people. This shows their indifferent towards the wellness of the people," he said.

Anbumani urged the government to implement segregation of waste, composting and recycling to manage the waste instead of incinerating. "The Chennai Corporation should drop the scheme. If not, PMK will conduct protests," he said.