Anbil Mahesh opens 3rd edition of Chennai International Book Fair; 1,000 MoUs likely to be signed

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated the third edition of the Chennai International Book Fair (CIBF) at the trade centre in Nandambakkam, on Thursday.

In the three-day CIBF, as many as 60 countries are participating along with writers, poets and literary enthusiasts from across the state and country.

In the first edition of CIBF, 24 countries participated and 365 MoUs were signed. In the second year, 40 countries participated and 750 MoUs were signed. This year 60 countries have participated with the plan to sign 1,000 MoUs.

The government has allocated Rs 3 crore for CIBF this year. Bologna Children's Book Fair Organization, Italy is the special guest of honour for this year's event.

CIBF is also offering programmes such as fellowship, free stand for publishers, a vibrant Rights Hub, and access to translation grants to encourage literary exchange and collaboration.

Speaking at the event, minister Poyyamozhi said, “Through initiatives like the TN translation grant programme, the CIBF fellowship and the literary agent programme, we are striving to take Tamil literature to global audiences.”

To ensure more translation works, the government has offered a translation grant for 166 Tamil books for 32 languages so far.

“Our literary agent programme has also been a great success. We have trained 35 young literary agents who are now actively promoting Tamil literature to the world. Their efforts reflect our commitment to making Tamil Nadu a global literary hub,” the minister added.

On the second day of the event, today, the discussions on 'promotion of Tamil and French literature exchange', 'bridging gap between Turkish and Tamil publishers' and more will take place.

On Saturday, discussions will happen on 'comparative Etymological dictionary of Tamil and Indo-European languages', 'Tamil women writings in the 20th and 21st centuries' and more.