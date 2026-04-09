An ode to India’s weaving heritage

The two-day show, scheduled for April 10 and 11 at Welcomhotel by ITC, will be open to visitors from 10 am to 8 pm. It aims to create a platform that not only showcases exquisite weaves but also acknowledges the communities and individuals who continue to sustain these traditions.

This year, the exhibition has been thoughtfully curated into three segments. The Wedding Edit will feature a selection of rich, heritage festive saris, showcasing intricate weaves suited for celebratory occasions. A Summer Collection will feature light, breathable saris designed for comfort in warmer months.