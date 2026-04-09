An ode to India’s weaving heritage

CHENNAI: The Crafts Council of India is set to present Tari – The Loom, a textile showcase that celebrates the richness and diversity of India’s weaving traditions. Bringing together master weavers, designers and entrepreneurs, the exhibition highlights the intricate craftsmanship and enduring appeal of handloom textiles from across the country.
The two-day show, scheduled for April 10 and 11 at Welcomhotel by ITC, will be open to visitors from 10 am to 8 pm. It aims to create a platform that not only showcases exquisite weaves but also acknowledges the communities and individuals who continue to sustain these traditions.
This year, the exhibition has been thoughtfully curated into three segments. The Wedding Edit will feature a selection of rich, heritage festive saris, showcasing intricate weaves suited for celebratory occasions. A Summer Collection will feature light, breathable saris designed for comfort in warmer months.
At the same time, the Smart Casual segment will include versatile weaves ideal for everyday office wear and evening outings.
Through these curated sections, the show brings together tradition and contemporary relevance, offering audiences an opportunity to engage with handloom textiles in forms that suit both occasion and lifestyle.